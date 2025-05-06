Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Club football misses out again

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2025

As the 2024/25 football season approaches its end in Europe, Gibraltar could once again find itself languishing at the bottom of UEFA’s Association Club Coefficient rankings.
The 2023/24 season saw Gibraltar fall to 54th place in the rankings—just above San Marino—with Montenegro, Wales, Andorra, and North Macedonia directly above. As the current season winds down, UEFA’s most recent update to the Association Club Coefficient rankings, dated May 5, still shows Gibraltar in the same position. Wales has climbed from 52nd to 49th, while Belarus has dropped to 52nd. Andorra remains just above Gibraltar, with North Macedonia at 51st.
The Faroe Islands, a nation Gibraltar has historically compared itself to, is currently ranked 40th—above Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Albania, Estonia, and Malta.
However, there are some positives for Gibraltar. UEFA’s season coefficient ranking for 2024/25 places Gibraltar at 45th, ahead of Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Georgia, and Albania, among others. It also sits just one position below the Faroe Islands. Notably, Gibraltar had only three clubs competing in European football this season, compared to four from the Faroe Islands.
This season’s ranking marks a significant contrast to the 2023/24 campaign, when Gibraltar finished 54th—last in the Association Club Coefficient rankings.
While Gibraltar is likely to remain near the bottom in the overall coefficient standings, the improved seasonal performance could help strengthen the case for regaining a fourth European competition spot—an opportunity lost in recent years.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Derek Barbara Dominates 2025 Tour ta’ Malta Masters with Commanding Overall Victory

6th May 2025

Sports
Hill Climb highlights emerging talents

6th May 2025

Sports
Regular season top two reach GBL final play off

5th May 2025

Sports
Tarika Ward beats mother to darts league title by mere legs

5th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025