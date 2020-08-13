Club Presidents informed of new football development plan
Yesterday evening, the Gibraltar FA met the Presidents of its Member Clubs and the Gibraltar Football League Association to give an overview of its new short, medium and long-term Football Development Plan. The Programme, which will be run by National Head Coach Julio Ribas and Technical Director Desi Curry, will see the entire spectrum of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here