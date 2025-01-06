Club record broken on last catch of the year

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held the last competition of the season at the Detached Mole last Sunday 15th December.

Officials were to describe the event, “the attendance was great, as always, and some good catches were landed with Charlie Carreras amounting a total of 1636 fish points breaking Guy Olivero’s 2024 record on the very last event and a new club record as it did not include conger eels and rays which acquire high fish points.”

The day trophy winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish a trigger weighing 1.19kgs caught by Dario Neale

The common sea bream and pandora point aggregates were won by:

1st C. Carreras 450 points

2nd S. Roberts 230 points

3rd G. Olivero 150 points

“The father and son duo Dario and Jaren Neale deserve more than a mention for being the first in the club existence to have won the main league and the beach league respectively. A very well-deserved win for both especially as these leagues were literally decided on the last competition of each category.”

The annual league and heaviest fish winners are as follows:

The junior league winners:

1st B. Soanes 25 points(pts)

2nd A. Amalal 27pts

3rd N. Soanes 30pts

Heaviest fish is the year:

1st V. Aguilar undulate ray 8.30kgs

2nd G. Olivero gilthead 2.37kgs

3rd J. Neale greater Forkbeard 2.31kgs

4th L. Attard bonito 218kgs

5th S. Roberts gilthead 2.14kgs

The heaviest eagle ray:

V. Aguilar 17.30kgs

The heaviest conger eel:

C. Dalli 9.38kgs

Heaviest moray eel:

M. Ramos 4.34kgs

Highest single day fish point winner:

C. Carreras 1636 points

Beach league winners:

1st J. Neale 11pts

2nd T. Dalli 13pts

3rd C. Dalli 13pts

The main league winners top twelve anglers:

1st D. Neale 26 pts

2nd C. Carreras 26 pts

3rd G . Olivero 29 pts

4th C. Dalli 37 pts

5th J. Neale 51 pts

6th T. Dalli 56 pts

7th D. Dalli 74 pts

8th A. Ben Hamou 75 pts

9th A. Rodriguez 77 pts

10th D. Silva 94 pts

11th V. Aguilar 97 pts

12th L. Attard 98 pts

Grateful for the support the sport receives officials were to add, “the club would like to thank our boatmen, the small boats marina, the Port Authority for their continuous support. And to conclude a very special thanks to Paco and especially his wife for all the lovely cakes they have baked for the members to share and enjoy at the end of the competitions.”

