Clubhouse Gibraltar celebrates 10th anniversary on World Mental Health Day

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10 is World Mental Health Day and Clubhouse Gibraltar will be celebrating the day with an open house event.

The public is welcome to attend the Coffee Morning, starting at 10am till 12pm, at their premises in 304A Main Street.

In 1992 The World Federation for Mental Health designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day, an annual event to raise awareness, educate and advocate for better mental health care around the world.

This year’s theme is ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’.

The Clubhouse model works because it is a community-based approach to recovery.

Clubhouse members and staff work side-by-side to support resilience and independence among Clubhouse members, providing opportunities for friendship, employment, housing, education and access to care.

“Clubhouses help members end social isolation by coming together in a supportive, collaborative environment,” the charity said in a statement.

For the very first time this year Clubhouse Gibraltar has joined the Clubhouse International World Mental Health Day social media campaign called ‘Ending Isolation – Community Works’.

Clubhouse’s worldwide are showcasing on the community aspect of the Clubhouse Model and how it transforms lives.

Its key objectives are to amplify the impact of the community, emphasizing its transformative power, capture the attention of key stakeholders to raise awareness and strengthen existing and build new partnerships.

Check out the following hashtags on social media platforms #WMHD2023, #ClubhouseWMHD23, #ClubhouseWorks, #WeAreClubhouseInternational to learn more.

Tomorrow also marks Clubhouse Gibraltar’s 10th anniversary since opening a six-week service.

Going back to 2009, when Emily Adamberry Olivero attended a Clubhouse International Seminar in Florida, she saw the potential and benefits that the Clubhouse model could bring to many in Gibraltar who needed mental health support, beyond medical services, and ‘The Gibraltar Clubhouse Project’ was born.

The model was then introduced to mental health professionals in 2010 at Bleak House and it was warmly embraced and encouraged.

In 2012 a team of four, Ms Adamberry Olivero, Tania Aguilar, a board member, and a member, attended a Clubhouse College training in Massachusetts's to learn fully how the Clubhouse model works.

“At the temporary premises in Toc H weekly meetings were held for the ‘Gibraltar Clubhouse Project’, setting up the charity to become a ‘proper’ Clubhouse was not easy but the enthusiasm and encouragement by the members who attended (34 in the first year) helped the Clubhouse to continue and flourish as a restorative community and augured well for its development,” the charity said.

“However, the need and demand to meet more frequently led to meetings being held at a cafeteria in Main Street twice a week in addition to once a week at Toc H.”

“The Government of Gibraltar recognized our plight and offered the Clubhouse temporary accommodation at Wellington Front this is when Clubhouse Gibraltar started the real work in the Clubhouse model.”

“Growing from strength to strength, Clubhouse Gibraltar was allocated 304a Main Street by the Government of Gibraltar as their new and forever premises and moved in January 2020. The Clubhouse now has 252 members, employs seven mental health professionals, opens six days a week and achieved the Clubhouse International Accreditation in 2022.”

The Clubhouse added the charity is very grateful to everyone for all the support it has received.

During the Coffee Morning on Tuesday Clubhouse Gibraltar will also present its Annual Report that highlights the years achievements and events, messages from the CEO, Chairperson of the Board, Treasurer and of course some member’s testimonials.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is also collaborating with Government departments, agencies, and other non-profit organisations in the effort to campaign together for Mental Health services in Gibraltar.

The collaborative group will be hosting a ‘Fundraising Evening in aid of Mental Health charities in Gibraltar’ on Monday, October 9 at 7pm, at the Manchester Club in Wellington Front, with tapas, guest speakers, live music and entertainment and much more, tickets are available in the Clubhouse Charity Shop.

There will also be a School Festival at Bayside school on Tuesday, October 10, at 7pm, with International guest speakers, and finalizing the events, a Wellness at Work Session on Wednesday, October 11 at the GFSB at 12pm to 2pm.