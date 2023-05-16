Clubhouse sees post-Covid increase in anxiety, CEO says
Clubhouse Gibraltar has seen an increase in members with anxiety since Covid, its CEO Tania Aguilar has said ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week this week. This week Clubhouse is marking Mental Health Awareness, with its theme globally focusing on anxiety. The charity stressed how the lockdown and social isolation exacerbated the issue for some...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here