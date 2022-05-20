Clubs give sample of Gibraltar football expenditure with the posting of accounts
Five of the six Gibraltar football clubs who have received their UEFA licenses this week published their financial statements for the year ending December 2021. As part of the financial fair play guidelines imposed by UEFA in recent years clubs obtaining their licence are required to publish their accounts before the start of European competitions....
