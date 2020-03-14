Clubs not obliged to release players for international matches says FIFA

Football’s international governing body FIFA, has announced a decision which removes the obligation on clubs to release players for international duty in the forthcoming international window in which Gibraltar is due to travel to Malta.

In a statement issued on Friday night FiFA stated:-

‘In light of the current situation concerning the Coronavirus, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided that the general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April.

The situation is rapidly evolving across the world and various international travel restrictions have already been imposed by different public authorities.

FIFA understands that to hold the matches under current circumstances might not only present potential health risks to players (and to the general public) but would also, most likely, compromise the sporting integrity of such matches insofar as certain teams may be deprived of their best squads whilst others may not.

To avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness, we therefore recommend that all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public. The final decision on this issue rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies.

The qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup in both Asia and South America have already been postponed following consultation between FIFA and the Confederations concerned.

In consultation with the confederations and relevant stakeholders, FIFA will be studying the possibilities for re-scheduling any postponed matches and is confident that with goodwill and flexibility from all sides, appropriate solutions will be found to allow the matches to take place in due course and with minimal disruption.

We are working in close cooperation with relevant national and international public health authorities (most notably the World Health Organisation) and, taking into account the expert advice that we have received on the matter, we consider this measure and recommendation to be the most appropriate and responsible step to take under the current circumstances.”

FIFA’s statement comes as the Gibraltar FA is also due to make a final decision on whether their international friendly against Malta and Liechtenstein will go ahead. The latest policy decision means that clubs could without players if they were to be called up for the national team.

It is expected that the Gibraltar FA will not go ahead with the friendly matches although this will be decided following Tuesday’s UEFA discussions.