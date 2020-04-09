Clubs to receive quarter million pounds advance in funding
The Gibraltar football association is set to make an advance of some £225,000 towards Gibraltar National League clubs as an assistance to clubs. The funds, which will be paid from the association’s own funds, will form a 28% advance of UEFA funds which were due to be paid at the end of March but have...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here