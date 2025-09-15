Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CM and AG to discuss UK–EU treaty at London business conference 

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2025

A fireside chat with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Attorney General Michael Llamas discussing the UK/EU treaty will be the centrepiece of business-focused event to take place in London in October. 

The chat, to be moderated by Peter Montegriffo, figures on the programme for the Gibraltar Business Conference in London, scheduled for October 21 at the Oxo Tower. 

Details of the conference were announced by Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Business. 

The new initiative builds on the success of Gibraltar Day in London “but brings something new and fresh to the week”, No.6 Convent Place said.  

“The event will showcase Gibraltar as a place to do business, to relocate and to invest.” 

The cost of the event will be fully funded through sponsorship, with the Government reporting strong interest from across all sectors. 

The evening’s programme includes focused discussions on technology, lifestyle, tax and the UK–EU treaty.  

There will also be opportunities for networking to connect Gibraltar-based businesses with London’s professional and entrepreneurial community. 

The fireside chat will explore Gibraltar’s position and opportunities in the context of the treaty, described by No.6 as “a historic agreement”. 

“From the moment I took on the Business portfolio, I was keen to set up an event like this in London to showcase Gibraltar as a destination for business,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.  

“Gibraltar Day in London week offered the perfect moment to launch it, when our ties with the UK are already in the spotlight and when we can maximise visibility.” 

“I want to thank all our sponsors for making this possible, and for sharing in our ambition to bring new business and talent to Gibraltar.” 

The Chief Minister added: “This new business conference will add real depth to Gibraltar Day in London week.”  

“It provides the perfect platform not only to promote Gibraltar as a jurisdiction of choice for business and professional relocation, but also to explain directly to an influential audience the opportunities that the UK–EU Treaty creates for Gibraltar.”  

“I am delighted to be joined by the Attorney General and Peter Montegriffo for this important discussion and look forward to the event.” 

Gibraltarians working in London have been invited to the event. 

Anyone wishing to attend the event can email the Department of Business at business.support@gibraltar.gov.gi 

