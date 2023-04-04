CM clarifies exchange with Hassan Nahon after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Monday clarified statements he made last year about Marlene Hassan Nahon, the Leader of Together Gibraltar, during an exchange on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, Ms Hassan-Nahon had asked for clarification from Mr Picardo of any business dealings he or other MPs who practised law might have had in legal practice with parties related to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation.

During the exchanges that followed, Mr Picardo asked in a GBC interview and in a Government of Gibraltar press release about Ms Hassan-Nahon’s time as a junior banker in London.

“In order to avoid any suggestion that the statement made by Mr Picardo could be defamatory of Ms Hassan-Nahon, Mr Picardo wishes to clarify that he did not mean, nor should he be understood to have meant, that Ms Hassan-Nahon was involved in any illicit activity including arms dealing,” Mr Picardo said in a carefully-worded statement issued by No.6 Convent Place.

“By the same token, in order to avoid any suggestion that the statement made by Ms Hassan-Nahon could be defamatory of Mr Picardo, Mr Picardo in turn acknowledges that Ms Hassan-Nahon did not, in seeking clarification from Mr Picardo intend to mean, nor should it be understood to have meant, that Mr Picardo had any business dealings, in his legal practice or otherwise, with any parties related to Vladimir Putin or his government.”

“Further, having now had a chance to discuss matters privately, Mr Picardo fully accepts that any involvement Ms Hassan-Nahon may have had in the legitimate transactions she has previously made reference to during her time in Riggs Bank, was entirely within the proper course of her employment as a junior banker.”

The statement from No.6 said neither Mr Picardo or Ms Hassan-Nahon would make any further comment on these matters.