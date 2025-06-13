CM discusses Gibraltar treaty with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, spoke on Friday with Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK and one of its Members of Parliament, to discuss the proposed UK–EU treaty concerning Gibraltar.

The conversation followed an interview between Mr Farage and the Chief Minister on Thursday evening on GB News. Unlike the televised interview, Friday’s exchange provided an opportunity for a political discussion.

During the conversation, the Mr Picardo outlined the rationale behind the proposed agreement from Gibraltar’s perspective, including its overall structure and intent.

Mr Picardo and Mr Farage agreed to meet in London at an early opportunity to continue their discussions. Mr Picardo intends to use that meeting to further explain the position of the Government of Gibraltar and why the agreement is considered the best possible outcome for Gibraltar following the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.