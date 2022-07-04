CM hits back at GSD’s ‘tabloid economics’ and ‘despicable innuendo’
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo took the GSD to task on Monday for what he termed its “tabloid economics” and “frankly despicable innuendo” during last week’s budget debate. During an address to Parliament lasting well over four hours, Mr Picardo rejected GSD claims he had mishandled Gibraltar’s public finances, insisting the revenue-raising measures announced last week...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here