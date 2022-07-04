Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM hits back at GSD’s ‘tabloid economics’ and ‘despicable innuendo’

By Brian Reyes
4th July 2022

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo took the GSD to task on Monday for what he termed its “tabloid economics” and “frankly despicable innuendo” during last week’s budget debate. During an address to Parliament lasting well over four hours, Mr Picardo rejected GSD claims he had mishandled Gibraltar’s public finances, insisting the revenue-raising measures announced last week...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Brexit

Spain ends reciprocal healthcare agreement with Gibraltar, creating unease for cross-border travellers and workers alike

Wed 29th Jun, 2022

Local News

Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

Pride celebration signals 'no reverse gear' for equality on the Rock

Sat 25th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘The Greatest Show’ raises the bar

4th July 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Chasing Nelson After Pride

4th July 2022

Sports
Europa travel to Faroe Island with eight HGPs and a host new faces

4th July 2022

Sports
Kye Livingtsone joins Larne senior squad ahead of clash against St Joseph

4th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022