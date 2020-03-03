Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

CM joins Running World Cup

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd March 2020

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will join over 200 fellow runners in this week’s qualifier stage of the Running World Cup.

In doing so he will help Team Gibraltar captain, Jessy Franco, take Gibraltar to the next stage of the Vitality Running World Cup.

Mr Picardo has in the past tweeted about his battle with the incline and speed features of his treadmill, now he plans on taking that battle to the roads and footpaths of the Rock.

The Running World Cup will see people from all around the globe sign up to be counted as running from that country and run in a bid to qualify through each stage.

The minimum requirement is to run three kilometres in 30 minutes. Those who sign up under the Gibraltar flag will form part of the Smaller European Nations.

The initial qualifying stage takes place during March 5 to 11 and the score for each country or in the Rock’s case for the Smaller European Nations will be calculated by taking the number of qualifying kilometres ran divided by the population of the country and the smartphone penetration of that country.

An event, organised by the local Vitality Running World Cup team, to kick off the qualifying stage will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday at Commonwealth Park.

“The aim is to have as many people running and logging their runs in the Running World Cup app as possible,” said event organiser Gino Jimenez.

“Les McKee from Team Gibraltar and other volunteers will be there to assist with sign ups and syncing of apps.”

“After the first 3km run, Team Gibraltar participants can run as much as they want or can. Just log all runs on a connected device and sync it with the Running World Cup App,” he added.

In addition to the Thursday evening event, organisers have arranged for the track at Victoria Stadium to be free for Team Gibraltar runners. This starts at 4pm on Wednesday March 11.

Corre Libre La Linea hosts a 5km Saturday morning timed run and is hosting a special Team Gibraltar event this Saturday encouraging all Team Gibraltar runners to come along and log their runs.

“If you can’t make the Team Gibraltar events, don’t worry as every run counts,” said Mr McKee.

“So run anytime, anywhere between 5 and 11 March and you will be able to call yourself a Team Gibraltar World Cup runner,” he added.

It is free to register for the Vitality Running World Cup, although kit can be bought it is not essential and in fact organisers encourage runners to wear red and white.

“Like National Day but in trainers,” said an organiser.

“It’s by the people, for the people. A healthier Gibraltar, a community spirit all working towards a common goal.”

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar for Yes holds rally

Sat 29th Feb, 2020

Local News

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Local News

New measures introduced to prevent coronavirus spread in GHA and ERS

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Jazzy Bonavia takes overall prize in dance festival

3rd March 2020

Features
Royal Mint unveils seven-kilo gold coin as part of James Bond collection

3rd March 2020

Features
Poll suggests Gibraltarians shrug off Brexit and global warming fears

2nd March 2020

Features
British Forces employee retires after 35 years

2nd March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020