CM makes complaint to RGP over allegedly ‘defamatory and threatening’ videos

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has made a complaint to the Royal Gibraltar Police in respect of allegedly “defamatory and threatening” videos published on social media by an “apparently aggrieved individual”, No.6 Convent Place said on Tuesday.

The Gibraltar Government said the videos contain “actionable libels as well as criminal libels” under the Defamation Act.

It said Mr Picardo will not accept that these should go unchallenged under applicable parts of the criminal and civil laws of Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo’s complaint also asks the RGP to investigate likely malicious re-publication by other individuals who allegedly sought to send the videos around the community using messaging services such as WhatsApp.

“I am the staunchest defender of the freedom of speech, whilst at the same time understanding the limits of that freedom and how unacceptable it is that someone should feel free to physically threaten and criminally defame and libel another person,” Mr Picardo said.

“I went into public life because I love my country.”

“I will not tolerate that simply because I am in politics giving my all for Gibraltar some should think they can feel free to threaten me and my family or criminally defame and libel me.”

“The videos in question also contain disgusting racial and antisemitic statements which are sickening in any circumstances and unforgiveable in any situation and I have complained about these also.”

“I have provided a statement to the RGP and will give evidence in court, if necessary, against this individual.”

“I am also considering the potential for parallel civil action in respect of certain, also untrue, allegations made in these disgusting videos.”