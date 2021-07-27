CM responds to Opposition’s ‘shallow, populist, disingenuous conjecture’ on budget
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Monday sought to deconstruct what he termed “disingenuous conjecture” and “untruths” levelled at the government by the Opposition on everything from public finances to Covid-19 and Brexit. The Opposition had accused the government of “reckless mismanagement” of public finances in the years prior to the pandemic that had left Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here