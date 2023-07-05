CM says change of government in Madrid need not derail treaty talks
Negotiators will “absolutely” have an opportunity to continue treaty talks irrespective of who wins Spain’s forthcoming election, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, as he urged MPs not to put “political rhetoric over political reality” Mr Picardo was quizzed by MPs during an hour-long session in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here