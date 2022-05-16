CM says negotiators ‘within touching distance of historic treaty’, with talks to continue in June
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said negotiators for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc were “within touching distance of a historic treaty”, even as he signalled it was likely “at least two” more rounds of formal negotiations would be necessary. In a statement to Parliament, Mr Picardo reflected on the process so...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here