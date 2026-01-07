CM sets deadline for implementation of Openshaw recommendations, says treaty work will mark end of his leadership

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was “setting a clear deadline” to implement the recommendations made in the McGrail Inquiry report by Sir Peter Openshaw, the retired UK judge who chaired the public inquiry.

In a New Year message broadcast on GBC on Wednesday night, Mr Picardo said the McGrail Inquiry report’s recommendations relating to the Government would be implemented within 100 days, with two already in place.

He said too that the recently established steering group on police governance would ensure that recommendations concerning the police would be in place “before the summer”.

During the message, Mr Picardo also reflected on the economic challenges facing this community and the crucial importance of delivering the ratification and implementation of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

He signalled too that 2026 would be his “last full year” as Chief Minister and that once that treaty work was done, he would be “ready to pass the baton” to a new GSLP leader.

Amid controversy generated by the findings of the McGrail Inquiry report, Mr Picardo acknowledged that he had made mistakes.

But he added he had “listened with humility” to the criticisms levelled at him in the report.

“Of course, I made mistakes in 2020,” he said.

“I have made them before and since. In every year I have been in office.”

“But while I may not be infallible, I have always been honest.”

“I have always been genuine.”

“And I am heartened that the Inquiry report has found exactly that.”

“It confirmed that I was honest and genuine in my belief that I had been lied to by the former Commissioner.”

Throughout the address, Mr Picardo said Gibraltar “must look forward” to navigate the “complex challenges” that lie ahead in what he described as “a really pivotal moment” in the Rock’s history.

He said that while the treaty negotiation was over, the process of ratification had yet to be completed and this would be followed by the need for effective implementation.

“That is the final mile,” he said.

“And only then will my work for you be complete.”

Warning against the impact of online noise where “some of the things you read on social media are just plain dumb”, the Chief Minister said much of the criticisms were “fictions designed to generate either sympathy, likes or clicks, but not solutions”.

“The reality - the truth that doesn't go viral - is that we live in a nation that provides more than most,” he said.

“We have a safety net that is the envy of our neighbours.”

“Our health service, our education system, our community care - these are triumphs of our collective effort. And still, some complain bitterly.”

Mr Picardo said it was time to “start valuing” what Gibraltar already provides for its citizens, and for realism about the economic challenges faced by this community.

He said the “hard truth” was that entitlement to public services “must change”.

“We cannot assume that the tap will always flow without limit, that anyone can just turn up and have a right to live on our precious but small geography,” he said.

“Whether it is residence, housing or healthcare, we must have a sustainable approach to aspects of life on our Rock.”

The focus must be on the vulnerable and not further subsidies for the “already very comfortable”.

Elsewhere in the address, he highlighted work to deliver affordable homes for Gibraltarians and “serious work” to address the impact of the UK’s recent increase in online gaming duty.

He underlined too new projects including the planned data centre and the development of a new cruise liner, as well as community facilities at Western Beach.

Mr Picardo also revealed that the Gibraltar Government is working to establish a sovereign wealth fund to strengthen Gibraltar’s public finances.

“We are now working with a major UK institution to create a structure that will produce substantial financial returns for Gibraltar in the short, medium and long term,” he said.

“It will produce income for Gibraltar over the next 30 years.”

“The asset classes involved are long term property investments in the UK.”

“These structures require no upfront funding from the taxpayer but will produce returns that will be retained in a sovereign wealth vehicle for our nation.”

Mr Picardo said he would provide more details in a statement to Parliament in the coming months, adding that the fund was being designed to deliver “massive short, medium and long term benefits”.

But it was the treaty above all that would secure Gibraltar’s future for “generations to come”.

“I am ready to continue to lead that work,” he said.

“I am ready to finish the job that you gave me.”

“And, when that work is done, I am ready to do something else.”

“I am ready to pass the baton to a new socialist leader. That day is now closer than ever.”

“This is the beginning of my last full year as your Chief Minister.”

“And that fact makes the work I still have to do more important than ever.”