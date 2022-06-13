CM tells UN Gibraltar will always fight for self-determination, even while seeking ‘mature and pragmatic’ relations with Spain
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the UN’s decolonisation committee [C24] that Gibraltarians would always “fight our corner and defend our homeland”, even while stressing a desire for pragmatic diplomacy with Spain “despite our differences on key, fundamental issues”. Addressing the Committee of 24 in New York on Monday, Mr Picardo left no doubt that only...
