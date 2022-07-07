CM thanks Boris Johnson for ‘unwavering support’ for Gib, despite Brexit

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed gratitude to Boris Johnson for his “unwavering support” for Gibraltar during his time as Prime Minister, and despite the challenges that some of his decisions have created for this community.

Mr Picardo was speaking after Mr Johnson resigned as over 50 ministers quit their government and party posts and his support collapsed.

“I am acutely aware that behind every political drama we see played out on our screens there is a human tragedy involving a person and a family,” Mr Picardo said.

“Whatever we might have thought of some of the decisions that Boris Johnson has led the United Kingdom to, in particular the decision for the UK to leave the European Union, we must also never forget the support that Boris Johnson has given Gibraltar as Prime Minister during the Covid pandemic, making lifesaving vaccines available immediately to us and agreeing the £500 million sovereign guarantee which has been hugely valuable to us.”

“For that, and his unwavering support in the negotiations for a UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar, we must thank him always.”

The Chief Minister, who is currently in Madrid for another round of technical talks on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, did not comment on what impact the upheaval in London might have on the negotiating process.

He has said on several occasions in the past that the negotiations are being led for the UK by senior officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and in that respect their will be continuity.

But a change of leadership in the UK will require that Gibraltar and its friends in the House of Commons ensure that any new Prime Minister, as well as ministers in other departments, are fully briefed on Gibraltar’s unique circumstances after Brexit.