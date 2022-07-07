Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

CM thanks Boris Johnson for ‘unwavering support’ for Gib, despite Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2022

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed gratitude to Boris Johnson for his “unwavering support” for Gibraltar during his time as Prime Minister, and despite the challenges that some of his decisions have created for this community.

Mr Picardo was speaking after Mr Johnson resigned as over 50 ministers quit their government and party posts and his support collapsed.

“I am acutely aware that behind every political drama we see played out on our screens there is a human tragedy involving a person and a family,” Mr Picardo said.

“Whatever we might have thought of some of the decisions that Boris Johnson has led the United Kingdom to, in particular the decision for the UK to leave the European Union, we must also never forget the support that Boris Johnson has given Gibraltar as Prime Minister during the Covid pandemic, making lifesaving vaccines available immediately to us and agreeing the £500 million sovereign guarantee which has been hugely valuable to us.”

“For that, and his unwavering support in the negotiations for a UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar, we must thank him always.”

The Chief Minister, who is currently in Madrid for another round of technical talks on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, did not comment on what impact the upheaval in London might have on the negotiating process.

He has said on several occasions in the past that the negotiations are being led for the UK by senior officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and in that respect their will be continuity.

But a change of leadership in the UK will require that Gibraltar and its friends in the House of Commons ensure that any new Prime Minister, as well as ministers in other departments, are fully briefed on Gibraltar’s unique circumstances after Brexit.

Most Read

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in car park

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

Local News

MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘Them’s the breaks’: Boris Johnson’s ‘regret’ as he quits as Tory leader

7th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

7th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Johnson clings on as ministerial exodus continues

7th July 2022

UK/Spain News
Cabinet ministers demand Boris Johnson quits No 10

6th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022