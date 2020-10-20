Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

The Covid-19 drive-thru testing centre, which last weekend witnessed long queues of people waiting to be tested as the number of cases in Gibraltar keep rising. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2020

The Gibraltar Government will today announce additional public health restrictions to stem a “concerning” rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar.

The prospect of tighter restrictions was signalled late Sunday on Twitter by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who convened a meeting of the Covid Platinum command for Monday ahead of unveiling details of the new restrictions today.

Last night, ministers and officials were still assessing the latest data and weighing up options on what steps could be taken to rein in Covid-19 cases which have been climbing steadily for over a week.

The Chief Minister will set out details of the new restrictions at a press conference in No.6 Convent Place at 4pm.

The development comes as the number of active cases in Gibraltar rose to 112 as of Monday, including 110 residents and two visitors.

That represented an overnight increase of six new cases of the virus between Sunday and Monday, and came after 27 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking into account non-resident cases detected in Gibraltar, the number of positive active cases detected on the Rock as of Monday stood at 115.

There was one more case in hospital yesterday too, bringing the total number of people being treated in the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital to five. One more patient is being treated in the critical care unit.

A further 663 people are in self-isolation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Picardo said the government would take additional measures to try and stem the spread of the virus.

“The increase in numbers of #COVID19 infections is concerning,” he wrote.

“I have convened #CovidPlatinum tomorrow. On Tuesday I will announce new restrictions designed to arrest the growth of numbers of infections. Remember: #SocialDistance, #WashHands & #WearMasksAsAdvised."

The new cases reported in recent days include several detected in schools.

Yesterday the Gibraltar Government said a fourth positive case had been identified in Bayside School, although there is no known link between this and three earlier cases detected in the school.

The Contact Tracing team liaised with school staff and the Department of Education

over the weekend in order to identify anyone who had been in close contact with the person.

The latest available information is that no one from the school had been deemed to

have been in close contact with the positive case.

On Saturday, the government said a positive case of Covid-19 had also been identified in St Paul’s Lower Primary School, the second in that school since September although there was no identified epidemiological link to the first case.

The Contact Tracing team liaised with school staff and the Department of Education, conducting interviews where necessary.

All individuals identified as close contacts of the positive cases were informed that they are required to self-isolate.

As a result, some 22 individuals - including one member of staff and 21 pupils - were

deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and were instructed to self-isolate.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fast intervention tightens circle around Covid cases

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Local News

RGP reviews Chatham incident, voices concern about adherence to Covid-19 regulations

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

19th October 2020

Brexit
No deal Brexit will be ‘devastating’, says Cross Frontier Group

19th October 2020

Local News
Cultural Awards to be broadcast on GBC and online

19th October 2020

Local News
GSD calls for Line Wall rethink after video of rush-hour traffic

19th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020