Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Brexit

CM urges Spain to avoid ‘last-minute hardball’ in treaty negotiations, hints at referendum ‘at right moment’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
22nd September 2022

Spain should avoid “falling foolishly into the trap” of applying “last-minute pressure” at the border during the final stages of negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday. Mr Picardo said he believed Spain continued to negotiate in good faith but acknowledged there was...

