CM visited Morocco to build stronger links, Parliament told
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has made “a number of visits” to Morocco to establish stronger links and explore business opportunities, Parliament was told this week. The visits were revealed by Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani as he responded to GSD MP Damon Bossino on what the government was doing "specifically" to tap tourism and business opportunities...
