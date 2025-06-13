CM writes to Prime Minister Modi and High Commissioner Doraiswami

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram K. Doraiswami to express the sincere condolences of the Government and People of Gibraltar.

The Government of Gibraltar has offered its full support and stands ready to assist in any way possible.

“All in Gibraltar have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the tragic plane crash in India. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go to all those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” said Mr Picardo.