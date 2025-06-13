Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CM writes to Prime Minister Modi and High Commissioner Doraiswami

Flowers outside India House in London after an Air India flight, which was carrying more than 240 people from the city of Ahmedabad – including 53 British nationals, collided with a medical college on Thursday. One British passenger has survived a crash involving a Gatwick Airport-bound plane which crashed in a fireball shortly after take-off in India, it has been reported. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram K. Doraiswami to express the sincere condolences of the Government and People of Gibraltar.

The Government of Gibraltar has offered its full support and stands ready to assist in any way possible.

“All in Gibraltar have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the tragic plane crash in India. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go to all those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” said Mr Picardo.

