Coaching education weekend for local coaches as basketball pushes forward

GABBA launched its Coach Education programme for the 2024/25 season on Saturday, September 21.

The first of five modules of the basic course to obtain the Gibraltar Coaching Qualification was run by Luis Romero, the women’s national team coach, at the Tercenternary Sports Hall, ahead of this seasons campaign.

Attended by 18 youth team coaches this first module focused on the Under 14 level and consisted of classroom and playing court sessions.

The four holders of the FIBA Europe Coaching Certificate, Jason McMahon, Adam Cassaglia, Stuart Felice and Tim Azopardi, as well as undergraduate Monica Brown, were also in attendance.

The sessions also saw GABBA President John Goncalves present in what was a valuable programme towards the contiinued development of the sport in Gibraltar.

Basketball, as with other core sports in Gibraltar, going through another of its transitions stages as youth come through the ranks and more veteran players step aside requiring a continous momentum in developing across category and roles.