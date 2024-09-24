Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Coaching education weekend for local coaches as basketball pushes forward

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2024

GABBA launched its Coach Education programme for the 2024/25 season on Saturday, September 21.
The first of five modules of the basic course to obtain the Gibraltar Coaching Qualification was run by Luis Romero, the women’s national team coach, at the Tercenternary Sports Hall, ahead of this seasons campaign.
Attended by 18 youth team coaches this first module focused on the Under 14 level and consisted of classroom and playing court sessions.
The four holders of the FIBA Europe Coaching Certificate, Jason McMahon, Adam Cassaglia, Stuart Felice and Tim Azopardi, as well as undergraduate Monica Brown, were also in attendance.
The sessions also saw GABBA President John Goncalves present in what was a valuable programme towards the contiinued development of the sport in Gibraltar.
Basketball, as with other core sports in Gibraltar, going through another of its transitions stages as youth come through the ranks and more veteran players step aside requiring a continous momentum in developing across category and roles.

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

RGP logs more than one domestic report a day

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The countdown begins in earnest for Gibraltar Netball towards NWYC2025

24th September 2024

Sports
Gib umpire set to officiate NWYC qualifiers

24th September 2024

Sports
New technical director for Gibraltar Rugby

24th September 2024

Sports
St Joseph stamp their stake at the top of the league table with outstanding win

24th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024