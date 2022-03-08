Coaching the coaches
The Gibraltar FA continues its development through education programmes with fustal coaches last week attending Level 2 Futsal Award sessions. Coaches from across both the first and second divisions of the futsal national league and the women’s divisions were in attendance. The courses are part of a continued development of coaches across all categories of...
