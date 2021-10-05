Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Coastal rowing ‘perfect alternative for Gibraltar rowing’ says Colin Tester

By Stephen Ignacio
5th October 2021

Gibraltar rowers Colin Tester and Mathew Viñales returned from Portugal this weekend having finished third in the Final B of the double sculls at the World Rowing Coastal Championships. Although the Final B was for rankings beyond twenty competing in their debut at this Championships against teams from across countries such as Spain, Netherlands, Monaco,...

