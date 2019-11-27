Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Coffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study says

Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

By Press Association
27th November 2019

By Padraig Collins, PA

Drinking up to four coffees a day can reduce the risk of type two diabetes and high blood pressure, according to a study.

The benefit is lost if more than four cups of coffee are consumed, however.

Researchers from the universities of Navarre in Spain and Catania in Italy found an "association between coffee consumption and a decreased risk of type two diabetes" and that "long-term coffee consumption is associated with a decreased risk of hypertension".

The study suggests a moderate consumption of both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee may be associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a number of conditions that often occur together and increase the risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease.

It affects one in four adults and is described by the NHS as "particularly dangerous".

The main components of metabolic syndrome include obesity, high blood pressure, high blood triglycerides, low levels of HDL cholesterol and insulin resistance.

The study found that a link between coffee consumption and a reduced risk obesity is "less clear".

University of Catania assistant professor Giuseppe Grosso's research suggests polyphenols in coffee may be involved in the health benefits of coffee, specifically phenolic acids and flavonoids.

The research was conducted independently but was commissioned by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, whose members are six of the major European coffee companies: illycaffe, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Lavazza, Nestle, Paulig and Tchibo.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

DPC hears resident’s plea over noisy Waterport Terrace gate

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar represented in London at Jewish Remembrance service

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Four migrants die in bid to reach Spain from Northern Africa

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Incoming EU commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Corbyn says documents show NHS is 'on the table' in trade talks with US

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Coffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study says

27th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019