Coin celebrates 250 years since birth of Sir Walter Scott

By Vicky Shaw

A £2 coin to commemorate 250 years since the birth of Sir Walter Scott has been launched by the Royal Mint.

Born in 1771, Sir Walter is known for his contribution to literature thanks to his novels and poems.

Designed by textual artist Stephen Raw, the coin was inspired by the artist’s visit to Abbotsford, the home of Sir Walter.

On the £2 coin, the words “Sir Walter Scott novelist, historian and poet” are inscribed in the same calligraphy as at Abbotsford’s grand entrance and chapel. The design also includes Scott’s portrait modelled on the Scott Monument.

The Mint also collaborated with Matthew Maxwell Scott – the great-great-great-great grandson of the writer.

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Sir Walter Scott’s status as one of Great Britain’s greatest writers endures 250 years after his birth and the anniversary celebration is a wonderful occasion to commemorate his legacy on a £2 coin.”

Matthew Maxwell Scott, trustee at Abbotsford, said: “I’m extremely proud to see my ancestor recognised on a very special coin from the Royal Mint – a fitting tribute during a year of 250th birthday celebrations.”

Giles Ingram, CEO at Abbotsford, said: “At Abbotsford, we were delighted to be approached by the Royal Mint to collaborate with them on this beautiful coin.”

Mr Raw said: “Sir Walter Scott was such a fascinating character, there were so many routes that you could explore.

Being a textual artist, I’m fascinated by lettering and I chose a combination of distinctive Gothic lettering from the chapel at Abbotsford alongside some lettering used by Scott in the magnificent entrance to his home.

“As for the portrait, I used the wonderful sculpture of Scott that sits within his monument on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.”

The coin is available from the Mint’s website, with prices ranging from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,095 for a gold coin.

(PA)