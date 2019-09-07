Coleing and Ribas at Gibraltar press conference

This week’s goalkeeping hero Dayle Coleing was one of the protagonists at the Gibraltar national team press conference. The young keeper who has been heaped with praise by colleagues after his performance against Denmark. He thanked the support shown by his colleagues and supporters since this week’s heavy defeat. He accompanied Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas.

Ribas once again highlighted how his squad had set itself a set of objectives as he builds on his squad’s international experience.

Gibraltar play Switzerland tomorrow in what will be a second tough encounter this week after facing Denmark. Switzerland, who drew against Ireland this week will be looking at getting all three points to keep itself in touch with the top two teams in Group D.

Photos courtesy of @FootballGib. @FGScoreCentre will be bringing you livescore commentary from Switzerland this weekend with the FootballGibraltar team traveling with the national team for tomorrow’s match. FootballGibraltar.com