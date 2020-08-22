Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Coleing kept clean sheet for Glentoran

By Stephen Ignacio
21st August 2020

Gibraltar football fans had something to celebrate as national keeper Dayle Coleing produced his
first clean sheet in European football for Glentoran.
The twenty-three year old goalkeeper, formerly Europa’s first choice, debuted with the Northern
Ireland club in the Europa League.
A 1-0 victory at the Oval, Belfast against Faroe Island’s HB Tórshavn ensured victory for Glentoran.
Dale Coleing, who put on the number 23 shirt and played as part of the first eleven was to stamp his
mark in the match with several crucial blocks which kept the Irish side in the match. He was among
one of the newcomers to the Irish cup winners, joined by players such as Bigirimana as Glentoran
enter a new era with Mick McDermott. A first half goal by McDaid with three minutes before half
time was enough to give them victory and take them into the next round where they could still face
a Gibraltar side if Lincoln Red Imps were to get past Prishtina this Saturday.
Surprisingly Glentoran’s could also boast as having played as many Gibraltarian players as St Joseph
who played that same evening fielding just the one local player in its first eleven.
Dayle’ s presence within Glentoran since his departure from Europa has seen greater interest in the
Northern Ireland side from Gibraltar. The club also seen keeping the interest stoked by highlighting
Coleing’s feats. The young keeper already understood to have impressed and starting to secure his
opportunities to become Glentoran’s first choice keeper

