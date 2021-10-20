Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Colin Thompson’s PB accepted by Seville half marathon organisers making his time best among local runners

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2021

Following on Monday’s initial report on Gibraltar athletes’ participation in the EDP Medio Maratón de Sevilla 2021 a change in the official results listing has seen Gibraltar athlete Colin Thompson included in the final listing after organisers accepted that a glitch had only partially recorded his run.
Following discussions with the organisers the results tables have since been rectified for the EDP Medio Maratón de Sevilla 2021 giving Carpe Diem runner Colin Thompson 128th position making him the fastest Gibraltar team runner in the event with a PB of his own.
DanAn Truong also of Carpe Diem drops to 151.

