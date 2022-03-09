College 1975 dump St Joseph out of the cup to reach Semi-finals
College had arrived at the quarter finals after earning their place eliminating Glacis United in a penalty shootout and will head to the semi finals having done the same to St Joseph’s. The Challenge group side produced the type of performance which frustrated Championship group side St Joseph to claim another scalp in what is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here