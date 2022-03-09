Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

College 1975 dump St Joseph out of the cup to reach Semi-finals

By Stephen Ignacio
9th March 2022

College had arrived at the quarter finals after earning their place eliminating Glacis United in a penalty shootout and will head to the semi finals having done the same to St Joseph’s. The Challenge group side produced the type of performance which frustrated Championship group side St Joseph to claim another scalp in what is...

