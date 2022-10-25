College 1975 give Mons Calpe too much space
College 1975 paid a heavy price once again when, after producing a performance that could have grabbed them important points, a lacklustre defensive moment provided Mons Calpe with a winning goal. Mons Calpe started the match pressing from the start. However, College 1975 kept their calm and in what was their first surge forward saw...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here