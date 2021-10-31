Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

College 1975 keep Europa Point at foot of the table

By Stephen Ignacio
31st October 2021

Things could not have started any worse for Europa Point against College 1975. A match which saw two teams forecast as the most likely to be playing for places at the foot of the table saw College 1975 step forward with the first goal within the first ten minutes. A header from an unmarked Llaves Sanchez left much to be desired from Europa Points defence who had left him totally alone at the heart of the penalty area.
Europa Point struggled to find a pathway to College 1975’s goal. There was however, some good moments coming from players such as youngster Ellis Wilson who showed great confidence on the ball making it hard for defenders when he was on the ball. There was, however, little support for playmakers as they stepped forward.
College 1975 extended their lead on the twenty-first minute. Cawthorn was to receive a nicely placed pass across field setting him free on the run against his marker. Controlling well and turning his marker he put the ball well out of reach of Tuleda for College 1975’s second.
Europa Point who had shown little bite in attack when it came to the final finish had to wait until the 67th minute for a goal.
This time it was College 1975 who failed to mark their opponents leaving McCoy to receive unmarked at the top of the area to header past the keeper with nobody challenging him.
An unnecessary foul by Matto in front of the linesman as His team attacked saw him get his second yellow and left Europa Point with just ten men. With just seven minutes left for the full ninety minutes and with the match at a very scrappy stage it was an uphill struggle for Europa Point who looked for the equaliser. McCoy came close with a freekick but this was the only real chance Europa Point was to have before the final whistle. The match seeing more stop and starts than ever. Even with six minutes of injury time given it was not enough for Europa Point who sit at the foot of the table and will be counting the cost of their defeat against College 1975.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

Sat 30th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps get narrowest of wins against Lions

31st October 2021

Sports
Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

30th October 2021

Sports
Lincoln face last of the big tasks before Slovan Bratislava

29th October 2021

Sports
Sixteen corporate teams play out to raise funds for GBC Open Day

29th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021