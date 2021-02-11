College 1975 puts its trust on Gibraltar FA
Bottom of the league College 1975 have placed their trust on the Gibraltar FA’s to resume the league safely and promptly. Answering question put by the Chronicle Ezzard Mir, spokesperson for the club stated “we hope the league will resume soon and are confident in the GFA doing everything in its power for a safe...
