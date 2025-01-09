College 1975 send Mons Calpe sliding down the table

College 1975 started their 2025 campaign dealing Mons Calpe a serious blow as they climbed into seventh place in the league following a 4-0 victory.

Climbing above Glacis United College 1975 placed themselves within three points of Lions Gibraltar in what is a surprise surge. With four victories to their name as they come towards the latter stages of the second round College 1975 now place themselves in a position which could see them bidding for a top six finish.

Wednesday saw College 1975 opening their scoring with a 14th minute goal from Pacheco Lopez.

It was however, not until the latter stages of the match that College were to deal their biggest blow to Mons Calpe’s hopes of making a comeback.

Goals from Clinton on the 75th minute and Caetano just five minutes later was followed by a final goal from Gracia with four minutes left for the 90 minutes.

A three-goal thriller in ten minutes dismantling Mons Calpe and sending them tumbling down the table into the bottom three spots ad just one point difference between themselves and Lynx, the latter having played one match less.