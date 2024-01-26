Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

26th January 2024

College grab themselves a win

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

There were few surprises in the Futsal Premier league last weekend with Europa, Bavaria and Lions grabbing respective wins and closing the gap with Lynx who had a rest weekend.
It was College 1975, bottom of the table who produced the surprise result. With only one win under their name before this weekend their 10-5 victory against Saxon boosted the green and whites who have struggled this season to get going.
In other matches Bavaria faced a tough match held to just a 2-0 win against a determined Laguna side.
Hercules who have looked at coming back to form faced a tough match against Europa. The latter walking away with a 4-2 victory which keeps them in touching distance of league leaders ynx.
Lions, who are one of the surprise teams in the top half of the table maintained their momentum with a convincing yet battling victory against Zoca Bastion. An eleven goal thriller saw Lions edge ahead and take the match 4-7 to maintain themselves within the top four.

