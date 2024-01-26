College grab themselves a win

There were few surprises in the Futsal Premier league last weekend with Europa, Bavaria and Lions grabbing respective wins and closing the gap with Lynx who had a rest weekend.

It was College 1975, bottom of the table who produced the surprise result. With only one win under their name before this weekend their 10-5 victory against Saxon boosted the green and whites who have struggled this season to get going.

In other matches Bavaria faced a tough match held to just a 2-0 win against a determined Laguna side.

Hercules who have looked at coming back to form faced a tough match against Europa. The latter walking away with a 4-2 victory which keeps them in touching distance of league leaders ynx.

Lions, who are one of the surprise teams in the top half of the table maintained their momentum with a convincing yet battling victory against Zoca Bastion. An eleven goal thriller saw Lions edge ahead and take the match 4-7 to maintain themselves within the top four.