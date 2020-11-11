Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020

By Press Association
11th November 2020

By Alex Green

Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after a sharp increase in its usage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dictionary said it added the term because it “encapsulates the shared experience of billions of people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain the virus”.

Collins’ lexicographers registered over a quarter of a million usages of “lockdown” during 2020, against only 4,000 the previous year.

According to the dictionary, lockdown is defined as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces”.

It came into common parlance as Government’s around the world responded to the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020.

Collins’ annual 10-strong list of additions is dominated by words and phrases relating to the pandemic, including “furlough”, “key worker”, “self-isolate” and “social distancing”.

“Coronavirus” itself also features.

“Key worker” has seen a 60-fold increase in usage reflecting the importance attributed to professions considered to be essential to society.

Social and political upheavals such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties also influence the list.

Following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US, the abbreviation “BLM” features after registering an increase in usage of 581% by Collins.

“Megxit”, which is modelled on the word “Brexit” – Collins’ Word of the Year 2016, makes the list following Harry and Meghan’s move to the US.

“TikToker” describes someone who shares content on the TikTok social media platform, while “mukbang” originated in South Korea and describes a host who broadcasts videos of themselves eating a large quantity of food.

Helen Newstead, language content consultant at Collins, said: “Language is a reflection of the world around us and 2020 has been dominated by the global pandemic.

“We have chosen ‘lockdown’ as our word of the year because it encapsulates the shared experience of billions of people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain the virus.

“Lockdown has affected the way we work, study, shop, and socialize.

“With many countries entering a second lockdown, it is not a word of the year to celebrate but it is, perhaps, one that sums up the year for most of the world.”

Last year’s word of the year was “climate strike” marking a year in which 17-year-old Greta Thunberg led a global environmental movement.

All the words of the year can be found on CollinsDictionary.com

(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Normality at the border as new Covid rules come into force in Andalucia

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Young Goodman Brown

11th November 2020

Features
Still dancing under the shadows

11th November 2020

Features
Remembrance Sunday marked in closed event

11th November 2020

Features
Covid-19 vaccine will not mean end of the pandemic, expert warns

11th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020