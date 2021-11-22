Collision inquest hears evidence on RGP’s marine procedures
A retired marine officer from the Royal Gibraltar Police told the Coroner’s court on Monday that Gibraltar’s police boats engage with suspected drug traffickers at sea not to stop them, but rather to pressure them to jettison their cargo or force their vessels to the point of engine failure. Ian Phillips gave expert evidence in...
