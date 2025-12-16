Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Collision survivor thought ‘I was dead’ after RGP vessel ‘tried to ram us with saw’, court hears

By Brian Reyes
16th December 2025

One of the survivors of a 2020 fatal collision at sea in which two Spanish men died believed the RGP patrol boat involved in the incident had been trying to ram their vessel to disable its engines, adding that in the moment of impact “I thought I was dead”.

The evidence was heard on Tuesday by the Coroner’s Court, which was read a transcript of an interview with the survivor, Bruno Gomes Serreno, as well as a transcript of his live evidence during the first inquest into the collision.

Neither Mr Gomes or the other survivor on the rigid-hulled inflatable boat [RHIB], Nordin Dris Lahsen, have given live evidence to the present inquest, which has relied on earlier transcripts of interviews and witness statements.

That means lawyers for other parties have not been able to test or challenge their evidence.

The inquest is being held to determine the facts surrounding the deaths of two men who were onboard the RHIB that night, Mohamed Abdeslam Ahmed, 40, and Mustafa Dris Mohamed, 49, both from Ceuta.

The court has heard evidence showing the incident happened in Spanish waters, even though the crew on the RGP said they believed they were in British Gibraltar territorial waters at the time of the collision.

The coxswain on the police vessel told the court he was blinded by spray moments prior to the collision during a high-speed chase.

In transcripts read to the court by Detective Inspector Chris Griffith, an officer with the Metropolitan Police who had investigated the aftermath of the collision at the request of the RGP, Mr Gomes said the four men boarded the RHIB on rocks next to the port of La Atunara shortly before the incident in the early hours of March 8, 2020, relieving another four-man crew.

When they boarded, they were told that the RHIB was suffering engine trouble and that an RGP vessel was heading in their direction.

They cast off and headed out to sea in the direction of Alcaidesa only to come across the RGP vessel about two miles off shore.

A high-speed chase ensued during which the police vessel was “close, very close”, the court heard.

In his evidence, Mr Gomes said the police vessel, which was equipped with a serrated metal bow protector, had been trying to ram the RHIB to disable its engines, something the police crew have denied.

“They tried to ram us with the saw,” Mr Gomes said in the evidence, adding that had the RHIB not taken evasive action, “it would have hit us the first time”.

The RHIB was of the type commonly used to smuggle drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar but at the time it was empty.

The crew was carrying only fuel, food and clothing, according to Mr Gomes.

During the chase “they kept saying stop,” he said.

“We kept telling them we had nothing on board.”

He described how he and Mr Dris Lahsen had been sitting in the rear two seats of the RHIB closest to its engines and managed to jump out of the way just before the fatal impact.

“That was when I fell with Nordin and the four propellers literally went over our heads,” Mr Gomes said in evidence read to the jury of nine.

“At that moment I thought I was dead,” he said.

After the impact, Mr Gomes said he could see one of the men, Mr Ahmed, had been killed instantly while the other, Mr Dris Mohamed, was still alive but had a severe head injury.

He said the crew on the RGP tossed a rope over to the RHIB but offered no medical assistance.

“We asked them for help but they did nothing,” he said in the evidence heard by the court.

Mr Gomes said he cradled Mr Dris Mohamed in his lap on the tow to Gibraltar, which took around 30 minutes.

“He still had some life in him and I kept telling him, ‘hang on’,” he said.

It was only when the police vessel was met by a Customs vessel off Europa Point that the injured men received assistance, the court was told.

“They were the only ones who helped us,” Mr Gomes said in his evidence.

On Tuesday the court also heard evidence from Inspector Mark Garrett relating to calls received at the RGP control room from the crew on the police vessel the night of the collision, and on aspects of the subsequent investigation in the ensuing days.

The jury was released on Tuesday until Friday morning at 9.30am, when the Deputy Coroner, Karl Tonna, is expected to sum up the case before asking jurors to retire and consider their verdict.

The inquest is a fact-finding exercise that is not tasked with apportioning criminal or civil liability.

The jurors, however, may make recommendations after hearing the evidence if they decide this is appropriate.

Jamas Hodivala, KC, and Barnabas Branston represent the interests of two police officers.

Christopher Finch is acting on behalf of the families of the deceased.

Neil Costa represents the RGP and was assisted by Louise Anne Turnock.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

Local News

More pavements planned as 25-year strategy signals ‘less road space’ for cars 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

New restaurant proposed at ICC Irish Town entrance

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

Inquest hears witness statement from RHIB survivor 

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Local News

RSM Gibraltar hosts University of Cadiz students

Mon 15th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nicky Guerrero sworn in as Gibraltar’s 21st Mayor, 70 years on

16th December 2025

Local News
GSD says Inquiry report must be published ‘immediately and by Monday’

16th December 2025

Local News
Gibraltar holds first conference on disability

16th December 2025

Local News
Shadow Europe Minister hears first-hand from Gibraltar’s gaming industry on UK tax concerns 

16th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025