MOU strengthens support for citizens connected to Gibraltar and Morocco

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Strait of Gibraltar Association and Citizens Advice Gibraltar to strengthen support, guidance and advocacy for citizens connected to Gibraltar and Morocco.

The agreement establishes closer cooperation between the two organisations, with the support of the Government, in response to the need for accessible advice and practical support on cross-border issues.

These include residency, employment, education, healthcare and wider concerns affecting individuals and families on both sides of the Strait.

The partners said the agreement recognised the importance of ensuring that people affected by future administrative and legal arrangements have access to reliable information, culturally informed guidance and coordinated support services.

The MOU reflects a shared commitment to protecting longstanding community links between Gibraltar and Morocco, while acknowledging the increasingly interconnected social and economic realities of the region.

It also reinforces the value of cooperation between civil society organisations and government institutions in responding to the evolving needs of citizens.

Representatives from both organisations and the Government described the agreement as an important step towards creating a more structured and responsive framework of assistance.

They said it would help ensure that people with connections to Gibraltar and Morocco feel supported, informed and represented during a period of change and opportunity.

The partnership is expected to support joint initiatives, information sharing, referral pathways and community engagement projects aimed at improving access to advice and support services for affected citizens.