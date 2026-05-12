Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MOU strengthens support for citizens connected to Gibraltar and Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2026

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Strait of Gibraltar Association and Citizens Advice Gibraltar to strengthen support, guidance and advocacy for citizens connected to Gibraltar and Morocco.

The agreement establishes closer cooperation between the two organisations, with the support of the Government, in response to the need for accessible advice and practical support on cross-border issues.

These include residency, employment, education, healthcare and wider concerns affecting individuals and families on both sides of the Strait.

The partners said the agreement recognised the importance of ensuring that people affected by future administrative and legal arrangements have access to reliable information, culturally informed guidance and coordinated support services.

The MOU reflects a shared commitment to protecting longstanding community links between Gibraltar and Morocco, while acknowledging the increasingly interconnected social and economic realities of the region.

It also reinforces the value of cooperation between civil society organisations and government institutions in responding to the evolving needs of citizens.

Representatives from both organisations and the Government described the agreement as an important step towards creating a more structured and responsive framework of assistance.

They said it would help ensure that people with connections to Gibraltar and Morocco feel supported, informed and represented during a period of change and opportunity.

The partnership is expected to support joint initiatives, information sharing, referral pathways and community engagement projects aimed at improving access to advice and support services for affected citizens.

Most Read

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 11th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Sports

Manchester 62 fail to get club licence for 2026/27 season

Mon 11th May, 2026

Brexit

Sanchez says Gib deal will ‘bring down the last wall’ in the EU

Sun 10th May, 2026

Brexit

European Parliament ‘always in favour’ of workable Gibraltar solution, MEP says 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fine Arts Association to host Business to Arts Ireland presentation

12th May 2026

Local News
GACO and BPP International Finance announce training partnership

12th May 2026

Local News
Government publishes new food delivery regulations

12th May 2026

Local News
US submarine sails from Gibraltar after short visit

12th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026