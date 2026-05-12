GACO and BPP International Finance announce training partnership

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers has announced a strategic partnership with BPP International Finance aimed at expanding access to compliance and finance training for professionals in Gibraltar.

The partnership will provide GACO members with access to training in areas including anti-money laundering, risk management, corporate governance and regulatory updates.

GACO said the collaboration would support its work to enhance professional development among its members and help align local requirements with international best practice.

The initiative will include bespoke training modules tailored to the Gibraltar market, masterclasses and seminars delivered by BPP tutors, and a wider range of technical and soft-skills courses.

Carlos M. Martins, Chairperson at GACO, said: “GACO has always been dedicated to promoting the highest standards of compliance and risk management in Gibraltar.”

“By partnering with BPP International Finance, we are significantly expanding our training offering.”

“This collaboration allows us to provide our members with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate an evolving regulatory world with confidence.”

Stuart Chandler, commercial director at BPP International Finance, said: “We are delighted to work alongside GACO to support professionals safeguarding Gibraltar’s financial services industry. Our case-led regulatory training reflects the realities of international financial services, aligning with GACO’s commitment to excellence. We look forward to working with Gibraltar’s compliance community through this collaboration.”