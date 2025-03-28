Combining heritage conservation and art to create a better Gibraltar
John Langdon – today continues to be an active member of the artistic community on the Rock. He forms part of the current Gibraltar Fine Arts Society committee with its base at the Fine Arts Gallery. His involvement in the art and conservation scene will take us back to the 1970s. An Architectural Consultant, John...
