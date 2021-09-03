Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Comedian Daniel Sloss to perform in St Michael’s Cave tonight

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd September 2021

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is in Gibraltar for a one-off show tonight in St Michael’s Cave. He will be performing his new material called ‘Hubris’, which marks his 11th solo show. Daniel Sloss told the Chronicle what Gibraltar can expect from the upcoming event. For Daniel Sloss, ‘Hubris’ his newest show comes hot on the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Brexit

Senior UK officials in Gib ahead of treaty talks

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Local woman to drive to Gambia in charity bra appeal

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
11 migrants found at sea to be deported

2nd September 2021

Local News
Voting begins for Main Street BID Scheme

2nd September 2021

Features
GCS holds tour of Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery

2nd September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Volleyball under 19s in action as from Friday

2nd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021