Tue 11th Jan, 2022

Comedian Russell Kane to perform live in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
11th January 2022

British comedian Russell Kane will be performing live in Gibraltar on Saturday, April 9 at St Michael’s Cave.
Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for his stand-up, panel show and chat show appearances.

Currently, he has two top-ten hits - with his BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius, and his podcast Man Baggage.
He can also be seen every week on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch show throughout the last year.

Previously he’s hosted the BBC’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include The Royal Variety Performance, BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, BBC Three’s Unzipped, and ITV 2’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Now.

Winner of Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

He has published two books. One fiction, and one about himself and his Dad called ‘Son of a Silverback’.
Tickets are currently available on www.buytickets.gi

