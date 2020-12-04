Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Comfortable win for Europa in top league clash with Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
4th December 2020

Europa (2) 3-1 (0) Lynx A blustery, wet, chilly Friday night welcomed onto Victoria Stadium the evening clash between two of the present top of the league clubs as Europa took on Lynx. The match was meant to be one of the highlights of the weekend but did not live up to expectations with both...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
“The aim is to have our own stadium, that is the dream,” reveals Europa FC President

4th December 2020

Sports
Top netball guns provide exciting match behind closed doors (incl match image gallery)

3rd December 2020

Sports
Women’s football doesn’t get same treatment

3rd December 2020

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps put six past Europa Point

3rd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020