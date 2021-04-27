Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Apr, 2021

Comfortable win for St Joseph’s to stay in title chase

By Stephen Ignacio
27th April 2021

St Joseph 5-0 Lynx St Joseph boosted by their victory against Lincoln Red Imps last weekend faced Lynx this Tuesday early evening. The latter needed the points to close down the gap with Mons Calpe who had been beaten by Europa the previous night. Lynx were far from the league leaders to dream of a...

