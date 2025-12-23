Commissioner ‘fully accepts’ McGrail Inquiry recommendations

The Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, has said he welcomes the McGrail Inquiry Report and fully accepts its recommendations.

Following the publication of the inquiry report, Commissioner Richards said Sir Peter Openshaw’s findings provide a “balanced assessment of the Royal Gibraltar Police as a core participant in the Inquiry, recognising areas of professionalism as well as areas of improvement”.

“Sir Peter further recognised the constructive approach taken by the RGP during the Inquiry,” Commissioner Richards said.

“The learning identified in the lead up to, as well as during the main Inquiry hearing, has already been implemented. The report's recommendations will now help us embed lasting positive change across the organisation and will be addressed as a matter of priority.”

“I want to reassure our community that our commitment is clear: to learn, to improve, and to ensure that the trust placed in us by the community is strengthened.”

“Finally, I take this opportunity to thank Sir Peter Openshaw and his team for their work throughout the Inquiry process and for producing this comprehensive report.”