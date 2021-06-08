Committed to global standards and ready to adapt, Gibraltar says G7 tax deal will provide ‘clarity and certainty’
A landmark deal on minimum corporate tax announced by the Group of Seven [G7] advanced nations was welcomed here on Monday, where the government underscored Gibraltar’s commitment to international rules and fiscal transparency, and practitioners highlighted the Rock’s ability to adapt and attract new business. The G7 countries including Britain and the US agreed on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here